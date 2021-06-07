Hindu traders in Pakistan's Balochistan receive threats

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): The Hindu traders and shopkeepers in Pakistan's Balochistan province are receiving life threats by unidentified men after the killing of a businessman, Ashok Kumar.

Hindu trader Kumar was murdered last week after assailants opened fire at him in the Wadh market in Khuzdar district, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, unidentified men affixed pamphlets in the market and on signboards of the National Highway on Saturday in which they threatened the local Hindu traders of serious consequences, if they allowed female customers to enter their shops.



The pamphlets were posted in the town after the killing of Kumar, who was reportedly assassinated after declining extortion money.

Pakistan's traders have been staging a demonstration against the killing of Kumar.

Protesting against the pace of the investigation process and threatening pamphlets, members of trader association and workers of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) blocked the National Highway on Saturday.

The violence, institutionalized discrimination and persecution faced by Pakistan's minorities, including Christians, Sikhs and Hindus, has continued unabated. There have been frequent attacks on the places of worship of minority communities, a grave violation of their right to freedom of religion and belief.

The condition of women belonging to minority communities, notably Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, remains deplorable. (ANI)

