Visuals of women celebrating Teej festival in Kathmandu on Monday. Photo/ANI
Hindu women in Nepal celebrate Teej festival

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:16 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 2 (ANI): The Hindu women across Nepal celebrated 'Teej' festival on Monday. Devotees thronged various temples of Lord Shiva including Pashupatinath temple here to offer prayers.
'Teej' is considered as one of the major festivals observed by married women in the country. Women observe fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the day.
Ramila Dhungel, one of the women celebrating the festival at Pashupatinath temple, told ANI: "Teej is a festival for the married women to take a break from all of their works."
All the four doors of the temple had been opened by the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) for the devotees since 3 am today. About 70,000 devotees offered prayers in just six hours.
As many as 4,000 security personnel have already been deployed by the trust to ensure security in the area as PADT is expecting more devotees to visit the temple.
Devotees, most of whom keep a fast today, worship Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati, the divine couple also known by the name of Uma Maheshwar, on the occasion of Teej festival. (ANI)

