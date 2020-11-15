Hindus in Pakistan celebrate Diwali following COVID-19 SOPs

Karachi [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): The Hindu community in Pakistan's Karachi city celebrated Diwali while following the protocols set to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The festival of Diwali is celebrated with lamps, lights and fireworks. You can see that children, young people, older people , everyone is celebrating Diwali today," said Pooja, one of the Hindus living in Pakistan.

She further said, "We have also come here to celebrate this festival, and to enjoy with paints and art work. So I feel that instead of playing with blood, it is so much better to celebrate our festivals with colours."



Karachi's Swami Narayan Temple was illuminated to mark the occasion.

"We are celebrating Diwali while observing SOPs. During these celebrations, we are praying to God to wipe out this pandemic as soon as possible," said Geeta Kumari, a Hindu homemaker.

It is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

