Historical importance of Pakistani Army touches nadir, says PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): Former Pakistan Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday took a dig at Pakistan's army and said that the historical importance of the establishment was almost at its lowest ebb.

He further advised the Shehbaz Sharif government to hold dialogue without the intervention of the establishment, reported The News International.

However, Fawad said if the ruling coalition locked its horns with the establishment, then it must keep in mind that neither the people nor the state institutions supported it.

When pressed to explain his contention that the state institutions were not supporting the ruling alliance, Fawad said the alliance was in a fighting mode adding, "But what will they do in this situation? They will soon find themselves packed."

When told that the country's political parties had failed to initiate a political dialogue, Fawad said people like Zardari were driving the ruling alliance. He said Asif Ali Zardari bent over backwards to save the Hamza-led Punjab government and he might have spent billions of rupees, reported The News International.



The reason for this much effort and use of money is that Zardari has conveyed to the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif that he won't dissolve the Sindh Assembly, he claimed.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Fawad said, "Such foolish people never came into power in Pakistan whose approach is not to overcome but aggravate the crisis. This will convey that 'we are anti-establishment and will get votes'. These fools have fallen in a ditch and are deepening it in their attempt to get out."

The statement comes amid the Punjab CM fiasco, as the top court declared Mazari's ruling in the Punjab chief minister's election "illegal" and ruled that PTI's candidate Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The court declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza Shehbaz's 179.

PTI-backed Pervez Elahi on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab after the Supreme Court announced a verdict against the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammed Mazari.

It is pertinent to note that amid the controversy surrounding the elections in the country's most populous province, Pakistan's Punjab Assembly is all set to hold polls for the Speaker's post where former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI and PM Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will once again come face-to-face.

The election for Punjab Assembly speaker will be held on Friday at 4 pm through a secret ballot. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) have jointly fielded Sibtain Khan whereas Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar of PMLN is the opposition's candidate, local media reported. (ANI)

