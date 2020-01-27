Home-made bomb explodes in Hong Kong hospital

Hong Kong, Jan 27 (ANI): A home-made bomb exploded at a hospital in Hong Kong on Monday. No casualty has been reported yet.

The police are searching for people behind the incident, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The explosion hit Hong Kong's Caritas Medical Centre at around 2.30 a.m. local time on Monday (18:30 on Sunday GMT). Around 20 patients were evacuated.

"Staff at the accident and emergency department heard loud bangs in a public toilet, and found that there was an explosion in one of the compartments," a spokesman for the hospital said, as quoted by a daily.

The hospital promptly informed the police, declaring its readiness to assist the investigation, he added.

"We condemn the deliberate act which caused damage at the center, and threatened patients' safety," the spokesman further said.

Experts, who arrived in the hospital, said this was a home-made bomb explosion since a broken glass bottle with batteries and electric circuits inside it was found at the site.

The bomb was not very powerful, a representative of the district police department added. (ANI)

