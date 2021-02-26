Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to virtually meet his Bangladesh counterpart tomorrow, discuss border security issues

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and his Bangladesh counterpart Mostafa Kamal Uddin will discuss various security issues including crime at India-Bangladesh borders through video conferencing on Saturday.

According to sources, during the interaction, Bhalla will discuss various security issues including crime at Indo-Bangladesh borders.

Sources also said both top internal security officers will also have a detailed discussion on drugs, terrorism and other threats of national security.

Sources in the ministry further said issues like fake currency, cattle smuggling and other visa issues are likely discussed in the meeting.



This meeting will be held ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh next month.

A meeting between these two officials has been rescheduled last year after countries raised COVID-19 related concerns.

Sources claimed that few more meetings at a different level is also scheduled before Modi's visit.

Bhalla at a police K9 seminar on Thursday said earlier the national security was limited only to military and defence capabilities, but now in today's time, it is no longer limited to that.

He said the gap between internal security and external threats is decreasing and terrorism, drug smuggling and arms ammunition have increased the scope of internal security. (ANI)

