Hong Kong: 30 protestors injured amid clashes with riot police

Hong Kong, Nov 12 (ANI): At least 30 protestors suffered injuries after riot police fired sponge grenade and gas canister at Chinese University in Hong Kong.

"Some were hit by tear gas which exploded on their masks," South China Morning Post quoted a veteran paramedic. "Some have 1 to 2 cm open wounds and internal bleeding."

The situations in the semi-autonomous territory have deteriorated with Protesters have hurled petrol bombs and other objects at Tin Shui Wai Police Station in the New Territories.

Protestors have pried open the metal gate of Kowloon Tong MTR station and thrown at least two petrol bombs onto the tracks.

Reacting to the protests, the police spokesman Kong Wing-cheung, earlier in the day, said society had been "pushed to the brink of a total breakdown" over the past two days -- and said if anyone who was still making excuses for protesters' violence, they needed to "do some soul-searching."

"If anyone still has any wishful thinking that they can achieve their so-called ideals by using violence, please wake up," he said. "If you still refuse to cut ties with rioters and are still looking for excuses to defend them, you are indeed an accomplice."

Monday saw fierce protests and appeared as one of the worst days of the anti-government protests that have grappled the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong since June.

At least 60 injuries were reported today including two gruesome incidents -- a student was shot with a live round and a man was set on fire. Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned the widespread violence and termed the two incidents "very worrying", reported South China Morning Post.

In total, 287 people were arrested on Monday, including 187 students.

The protests in the city escalated over the death of Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Chow had suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of protests. (ANI)

