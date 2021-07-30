Hong Kong activist handed 9-year jail term in first national security case

Hong Kong, July 30 (ANI): A Hong Kong activist, who is the first person to be convicted under the contentious national security law, has been jailed for nine years on Friday.

The ruling comes four days after Tong Ying-kit was found guilty of inciting secession and terrorist activities.

The 24-year-old was handed the custodial jail term by the High Court, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The three justices - Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan - are among a pool of judges handpicked by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to handle national security cases.



Tong had been detained for over a year since his arrest on July 1, 2020. He was arrested after he drove a motorcycle with a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times" into three police officers during a demonstration in Wan Chai.

According to HKFP, Tong is the first person to be found guilty of breaching the controversial security legislation, which also outlaws subversion and collusion with foreign powers.

This comes as draconian Beijing-imposed national security law, introduced to smother dissent and free speech in Hong Kong, has completed over one year, leaving the once British-controlled region in turmoil and chaos.

China, with the help of local authorities, has been ruling Hong Kong with an iron fist. Authorities have also begun clamping down on pro-democracy activists.

The law criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. (ANI)

