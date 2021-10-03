Hong Kong activists hold anti-China protest in Taiwan, urge people to prevent influx of Chinese money

Taipei [Taiwan] October 3 (ANI): Hong Kong activists on China's National day held protests in Taiwan and called on the people of the maritime nation to step up efforts to prevent the influx of "Chinese money" into their economy.

These pro-democratic groups were holding demonstrations against oppressive behaviour by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and warned of China's ongoing attempts to infiltrate the democratic island's media and political life, reported Radio Free Asia.

The activists also protested against the National security law imposed in Hongkong last year and expressed fear that a similar fate could befall Taiwan, if the island isn't careful about whom or what it lets in.



Meanwhile, the protestors also sprayed the portrait of the Chinese Communist Party's leader Xi Jinping.

"October 1 marks the date that their totalitarian regime was established, so we, the oppressed, are giving them the gift of protest in return," a Hongkonger named Sky said.

"Those of us who are in a free and democratic Taiwan will be presenting our congratulations to China in the form of a portrait of Xi Jinping," Sky added.

Meanwhile, the Hongkong groups also called on 23 million people of Taiwan to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and for democratic reforms in Hong Kong and Macau, Radio Free Asia reported.

This protest was held in a string of demonstrations by hundreds of Hong Kongers, Tibetans and Uyghurs in London and Washington on 'marking' China's national day. (ANI)

