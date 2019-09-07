An earlier instance of a police officer chasing mob at the Hong Kong International Airport.
Hong Kong authorities limit transport service to airport as measure against planned protests

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:11 IST

Hong Kong, Sep 7 (ANI): Hong Kong authorities on Saturday limited transport service to the airport as a pre-emptive measure against the planned pro-democracy demonstrations over the weekend, following a night of violent protests in the semi-autonomous region.
The measure was taken after activists circulated messages on online forums, asking the protestors to forge boarding passes and ditch their trademark black T-shirts to blend better with the passengers at the airport.
"Don't dress in black, don't chant any slogans," one of the messages on an online forum read, as cited by South China Morning Post. "Just bear in mind you're a normal citizen or traveller. You have nothing to fear from the police if you have reasonable cause to be around the airport."
Police and the Airport authority have warned against any such acts, saying that any deliberate obstruction or attempts to use fake boarding passes could have legal consequences.
Friday night witnessed the first notable display of unrest in the city after leader Carrie Lam announced the complete withdrawal of the controversial Extradition bill, signalling that the protests that have engulfed in the city from 14 consecutive weeks are likely to continue, reported The New York Times. (ANI)

