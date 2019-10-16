Representative image
Representative image

Hong Kong-based company to invest USD 240 million in Karachi port

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:31 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 16 (ANI): A Hong-Kong based port operator has committed an investment of USD 240 million for the development of Pakistan's Karachi port.
The investment by Hutchison Port Holdings would make available a significant amount of new container terminal capacity at Karachi Port and raise the company's total investment in Pakistan to USD 1 billion. In addition, it would help take the number of Hutchison employees in the country to 3,000, reported The Express Tribune.
The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting between a delegation of the company, led by its Group Managing Director Eric Ip, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.
Khan has welcomed the investment and its commitment to support Pakistan's economic prosperity.
Hutchison Port Holdings is one of the world's largest port companies with over 30,000 employees and operates 52 ports and terminals in 27 countries across Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:39 IST

Twitter stands by Trump, says world leaders don't always have to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Amid requests to terminate President Donald Trump's account from its platform, Twitter on Tuesday said that it would continue to be lenient with world leaders who appeared to violate its policies against violent speech.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:26 IST

US House passes several measures in support of Hong Kong protesters

Moscow [Russia], Oct 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The US House of Representatives has passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act that stipulates annual State Department reviews of the autonomy of Hong Kong, as well as other measures supporting demonstrators.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:17 IST

'Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity should be...

Beijing [China], Oct 16 (ANI): China on Tuesday called on Turkey to stop its military operation against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, saying that Ankara's actions may lead to the outbound escape of terrorists and the resurgence of the Islamic State, thereby exacerbating counter-terrorism effor

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:56 IST

Mexico: 15 killed in shootout in Guerrero

Mexico City [Mexico], Oct 16 (ANI): At least 15 people, including a soldier, were killed in a shootout in Mexico's southern state of Guerrero, state public security authorities said on Tuesday night

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:48 IST

Typhoon Hagibis in Japan: Death toll rises to 72

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 16 (ANI): Local media on Wednesday reported that the number of people who have lost their lives due to Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has mounted to 72. Moreover, thousands of residents remain without power and water.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 06:59 IST

Will not be having a vote at this time: Pelosi on impeachment inquiry

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced that a full vote on House floor concerning US President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry has not been scheduled.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 06:06 IST

Imperative now is to end incursion into Syria, says Iranian...

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): Joining the chorus of several countries that have called for an end to Turkish military offensive in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday (local time) said it is imperative to end the incursions in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 05:22 IST

US committed crime against humanity by sanctioning Iran, says...

Tehran [Iran], Oct 16 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday (local time) slammed US for withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said that it has committed a crime against humanity by sanctioning Iran.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 04:33 IST

Imran Khan meets Saudi crown prince, discusses 'latest'...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 16 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his day-long tour to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 04:22 IST

Amid Turkish offensive in Syria, Erdogan dials Putin, accepts...

Moscow [Russia], Oct 16 (ANI): In a significant development amid Ankara's ongoing military incursions in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and accepted the latter's invite to visit Russia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 02:45 IST

US Vice President Mike Pence to meet Erdogan in Ankara on October 17

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): US Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on October 17, the White House announced on Tuesday (local time) amidst Ankara's ongoing offensive in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 02:08 IST

Syria: Russian troops patrolling areas vacated by Americans

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): Russia on Tuesday (local time) said its military units were patrolling the territory in northern Syria which was vacated by Americans.

Read More
iocl