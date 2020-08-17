Hong Kong Chief Executive returns honorary fellowship at Cambridge University

Hong Kong, August 16 (ANI): Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she has given up her honorary fellowship at the Wolfson College of Cambridge University.

"Lam said she was disappointed at unwarranted accusations and therefore has given up her honorary fellowship at the Wolfson College of Cambridge University as the college was under pressure to revoke her fellowship following the enactment of the national security law," reported China's state-run Global Times.

The pro-Beijing Hong Kong leader, who was bestowed the fellowship in 2017, said in a Facebook post that she voluntarily gave up the fellowship, according to the report.

China's recent actions in Hong Kong, including the implementation of draconian National Security Law which is aimed at crushing dissent have drawn international criticism.

Lam wrote in her Facebook post that she was very disappointed at Wolfson College's attitude and the accusations against her are baseless and unwarranted, reported Global Times.

"I cannot persuade myself to continue having any connection with Wolfson College and therefore decided to give back the honorary fellowship," Lam was quoted as saying in her Facebook post.

The draconian law is aimed at crushing dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year.

The legislation, which came into effect on July 1, punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with up to life in prison. (ANI)

