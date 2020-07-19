Hong Kong: Civil servants to resume work-from-home arrangement as coronavirus returns

Hong Kong, July 19 (ANI): With the city facing a high daily toll of more than 100 coronavirus infections, most of Hong Kong's 180,000 civil servants will resume work-from-home arrangements next week, reported South China Morning Post citing sources.

"The government will only provide essential and emergency services, going back to the service level in February," a source familiar with the situation was quoted as saying.

The city reported 64 coronavirus cases on Saturday with one of the largest clusters found at Tsz Wan Shan in Kowloon.

The city's official Covid-19 total on Saturday surged to 1,777, according to South China Morning Post.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has risen to 14,288,689 while the death toll has risen to 602,138. (ANI)

