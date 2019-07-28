Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong on Sunday.
Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Hong Kong: Clashes between police, demonstrators continue on third day of mass protests

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:38 IST

Hong Kong, July 28 (ANI): Violent clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators continued on Sunday, the third day of mass protests against the alleged recent police brutality.
Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets to push back the protestors who were trying to reach the Chinese government's Liaison Office. On the other hand, protestors were spotted carrying bamboo construction poles and eggs, reported CNN.
Hong Kong has seen eight consecutive weeks of anti-government protests that began against a now-suspended extradition bill, but have since broadened to include calls for democracy and police accountability.
The said extradition bill was proposed on April 3 and its opposers argue that its controversial amendments will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offenses.
Multiple protests sometimes violent continue to take place in the semi-autonomous state despite the city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam publicly apologising for proposing the controversial legislation and announcing later that the bill was "dead". (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 21:27 IST

Amrullah Saleh survives major attack on his residence in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): Former National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief and Vice-Presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh survived a major attack on his residence here on Sunday that claimed the lives of at least seven people and left 15 others injured.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:39 IST

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): An election advertisement banner, featuring the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, has been spotted in Israel.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Explosion rocks Kabul, 7 feared killed

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 15 people injured after a car explosion rocked Kabul which targetted the office of Vice President candidate Amrullah Saleh here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 18:15 IST

Taliban reject plans to hold direct talks with Afghan government

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday rejected a statement from the State Minister for Peace about plans to hold direct talks with the Afghan government within the next two weeks in a European country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:27 IST

Iran terms Britain seizing its oil tanker as violation of JCPoA

Tehran [Iran], July 28 (ANI): Britain seizing an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month constituted a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:46 IST

Russian Navy Day: INS Tarkash Capt gives returning salute to...

Moscow (Russia) July 28 (ANI): Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash Captain Sathish Vasudev on Sunday gave returning salute to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ceremonial steam-past during Russian Navy Day celebrations at St Petersburg, Russia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:31 IST

Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir more than Pak's expectation:...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's recent offer to play the role of a mediator on the issue of Kashmir between New Delhi and Islamabad was more than Pakistan's expectation, country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:30 IST

UK Cabinet member issues unusual style guide to staff; bans...

London [UK], July 28 (ANI): The newly appointed UK Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, raised eyebrows after issuing an unusual style guide to his new office, wherein specific words like "ongoing" have been banned in use for correspondence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:12 IST

Pak DG ISPR peddles fake news, posts doctored video of retd IAF...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Asif Ghafoor, attracted ridicule after posting a doctored video of war hero and retired IAF Air Marshal, Denzil Keelor on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Another explosive-laden vehicle detonates in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Ghazni [Afghanistan], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Just a day after a suicide attack targetted Afghanistan's Ghazni, another explosive-laden car detonated in the province's Ab Band district early Sunday morning, a local source told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:59 IST

USA: Las Vegas suffers from grasshopper invasion

Washington [USA], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Hordes of grasshoppers have descended upon the Las Vegas Valley, a major metropolitan area in the US state of Nevada, as per local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:36 IST

CNN anchor slams Trump's 'racist' comments on Baltimore

Washington [USA], July 28 (ANI): CNN anchor Victor Blackwell on Saturday defended his hometown Baltimore, soon after US President Donald Trump criticised the region's Representative Elijah Cummings, calling his district a "disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess."

Read More
iocl