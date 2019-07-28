Hong Kong: Clashes between police, demonstrators continue on third day of mass protests

Hong Kong, July 28 (ANI): Violent clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators continued on Sunday, the third day of mass protests against the alleged recent police brutality.

Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets to push back the protestors who were trying to reach the Chinese government's Liaison Office. On the other hand, protestors were spotted carrying bamboo construction poles and eggs, reported CNN.

Hong Kong has seen eight consecutive weeks of anti-government protests that began against a now-suspended extradition bill, but have since broadened to include calls for democracy and police accountability.

The said extradition bill was proposed on April 3 and its opposers argue that its controversial amendments will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offenses.

Multiple protests sometimes violent continue to take place in the semi-autonomous state despite the city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam publicly apologising for proposing the controversial legislation and announcing later that the bill was "dead". (ANI)

