Hong Kong council session adjourns as pro-democracy lawmakers heckle Carrie Lam

Hong Kong, Oct 17 (ANI): Hong Kong's Legislative Council meeting was adjourned on Thursday after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled Chief Executive Carrie Lam for the second day in a row.



Subsequently, the lawmakers were dragged one by one from the chamber by security guards for constantly jeering at the Hong Kong leader, reported Al Jazeera.



This comes a day after Lam was forced to deliver her annual policy speech via video from a protected location as the lawmakers heckled her in the legislature while she was set to deliver her address.



On Thursday, Lam returned to the legislative Council for a question-answer session on the policies she outlined in her speech yesterday. However, chaos erupted again after her political opponents chanted slogans against her.



Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 and enjoys a special administrative status, has seen a wave of demonstrations that were initially organised in protest against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law.



After the controversial extradition bill, which would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, was withdrawn, more demonstrations were organised with protesters unleashing additional demands. (ANI)

