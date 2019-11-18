Representative image
Representative image

Hong Kong: High Court rules ban on face masks unconstitutional

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:36 IST

Hong Kong, Nov 18 (ANI): Hong Kong High Court on Monday ruled out that the ban on masks is "unconstitutional", reported NHK citing the territory's media.
The directive comes as a blow to the government which is struggling to control violent protests in Hong Kong.
Early in October, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invoked rarely used emergency powers and banned people from wearing face masks during public assemblies. However, many protestors have defied the ban.
Meanwhile, Sunday saw stepped-up violence with protestors shooting arrows and hurling petrol bombs and bricks, while the Police fired tear gas. A Hong Kong Police Officer sustained injuries after being shot in the leg with an arrow.
The police stormed the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus held by pro-democracy protestors, early on Monday (local time) before retreating in face of a growing fire.
The New York Times reported that "the Hong Kong Police early Monday morning tried to enter in force the university campus" that the protestors had held for several days.
Though the police were able to arrest a few protesters at the outer edges of a barricade protecting the university, they soon retreated after other students set the barricades on fire and threw dozens of petrol bombs at the police, it stated. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:54 IST

Court to deliver 2016 Dhaka Cafe attack verdict on Nov 27

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 18 (ANI): A special tribunal in Dhaka will on November 27 deliver its verdict in the case pertaining to the Holey Artisan Cafe attack that left 22 people, including 17 foreigners, dead in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:38 IST

US: 9 people shot at during party in California

Fresno [US], Nov 18 (ANI): At least nine people were shot at a party in southeast Fresno of California in what seems like a "mass casualty shooting", Sputnik reported citing Fresno Police Department on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:03 IST

India committed to working towards USD 26 billion defence...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 18 (ANI): India is committed to working toward achieving a USD 26 billion defence industry by 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:21 IST

Dengue outbreak in Pakistan, over 49,000 cases registered

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Over 49,000 people have been tested positive for dengue in Pakistan, setting a new record of the infection in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:05 IST

Kabul: 4 soldiers injured in blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 18 (Sputnik/ANI): Four soldiers have been injured in explosions that rocked Kabul on Monday morning, Tolo News TV channel reports, citing Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:14 IST

Afghanistan: Two explosions heard in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Two explosions were heard on Kabul-Jalalabad roads in the capital on Monday morning, Pajhowk reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:35 IST

US says it supports people of Iran in their 'peaceful protest'

Washington [US], Nov 18 (ANI): The United States has extended support to the people of Iran in their "peaceful protests".

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:59 IST

Nepal hosts Tripitaka chanting ceremony

Rupandehi [Nepal], Nov 18 (ANI): Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha echoed with the verses of Tripitaka, the traditional scriptures for the Buddhists, as about one thousand Buddhist pilgrims from 25 countries including India, Thailand, Myanmar, and Nepal chanted the Tripitaka for three days to mar

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:18 IST

Iran: Amid protests over fuel price hike, President Rouhani...

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): Amidst the protests in the country over the fuel price hike, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned that the "anarchy and rioting" would not be tolerated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:02 IST

Georgia: Protestors from Opposition block all entrances to Parliament

Tbilisi [Georgia], Nov 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Representatives of the Georgian opposition, who are protesting in the centre of Tbilisi demanding the resignation of the government, have blocked all entrances to the parliament, the leader of the New Georgia opposition party, Giorgi Vashadze, told reporters on

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:00 IST

Hong Kong Protests: Police storm University Campus, retreat in...

Hong Kong, Nov 18 (ANI): After an extremely violent day, which saw fierce clashes between the two sides, police stormed the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus held by pro-democracy protestors, early on Monday (local time) before retreating in face of growing fire.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 04:06 IST

Act quickly and get the deal done: Donald Trump tells 'Chairman'...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" to "get the deal done" over stalled negotiations between the two countries.

Read More
iocl