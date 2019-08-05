Visuals from last week's protests in Hong Kong (Photo/Reuters)
Visuals from last week's protests in Hong Kong (Photo/Reuters)

Hong Kong: HK$1 million offered for information on protester who threw China's flag in sea

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:45 IST

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (ANI): Former Hong Kong Chief Executive CY Leung has offered $1 million Hong Kong dollars for information on the "maniac who threw the national (China's) flag into the sea."
Since June, Hong Kong has been witnessing protests which were triggered by a now-suspended extradition bill. This week alone, protests entered their fifth consecutive day on Monday.
During demonstrations on Saturday, a protester threw the Chinese national flag into the sea after removing it from near a building in Tsim Sha Tsui. This sparked backlash from state officials, according to CNN.
As per Leung's offer, the informer would be rewarded after the protester behind the incident is convicted by the court.
2,300 airport workers, civil servants, teachers, lifeguards and finance workers are on strike today, bringing life to a standstill in the region.

Protesters have also blocked Hong Kong's bus and subway systems since Monday morning. At least seven districts in the autonomous region are braced for protests, including the regions of Mongkok, Admiralty, Tuen Mun, Tai Po amongst others.
Apart from this, at least 100 fights have also been cancelled in Hong Kong, leaving scores of travellers stranded at the airport.
Hong Kong's Financial Secretary has warned that the agitations could plunge the region into recession.
"In the second quarter, Hong Kong's economy declined 0.3 per cent on a quarterly basis. If it continues to post negative growth in the third quarter, then technically Hong Kong's economy will slide into a recession," Financial Secretary Paul Chan stated on Monday.
Even though the controversial extradition bill was suspended, protests have continued. The protesters have put forth five demands, including a call for more democracy in the region and a check on police powers.
They have also demanded the release of those agitators who have been arrested during recent protests -- a call which was turned down by Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a presser on August 5. She said that doing so was not "within her power". (ANI)

