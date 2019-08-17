Hong Kong: Hundreds take part in teachers' rally braving downpour

Hong Kong, Aug 17 (ANI): Hundreds of Hong Kong teachers and supporters on Saturday braved heavy downpour as they took to the streets to begin yet another weekend of anti-government protests in the former British colony.

The protest was organised by the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union and called on teachers to "speak their conscience" and urged the government to address the five demands of the demonstrators, including unconditional release of all arrested agitators and more democratic rights, The Strait Times reported.

As rain battered the city, the teachers gathered at the Chater Garden in Central and marched to the Government House as other people joined them in the rally.

The demonstrators shouted slogans saying "students, add oil (go on)!" and "Hong Kong police, know the law yet breaking the law". They later proceeded to Hung Hom, a residential district situated in Kowloon.

Li, a university lecturer, believes the need to speak up after seeing students get arrested for participating in the protests.

The Hong Kong police had earlier denied permission to hold a planned rally today from Hung Hom to To Kwa Wan in Kowloon and for the protest scheduled for Sunday from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to Chater Road.

However, the police later gave a last-minute approval after a change in route from Hoi Sham Park in To Kwa Wan to Whampoa MTR station on conditions that the organisers of the teachers' rally put in place at least 100 marshalls and ensuring that the protestors do not take part in illegal activities.

Authorities also gave the green light for a rally at Victoria Park slated to be held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, anti-government protests are expected to take place in Tamar Park and Edinburgh Place on Hong Kong island later in the day.

Hong Kong has been witnessing protests since early June. The demonstrations were triggered by the now-suspended extradition bill which would allow suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.

Even though the bill has been suspended, the protests have continued and taken on a more pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have also demanded an inquiry into police authority and alleged brutality.

Several street clashes have taken place between protesters and the police ever since the beginning of the anti-government protests. At least 748 protesters have been arrested ever since the protests broke out in Hong Kong, according to the police on Friday.

China has decried the protests, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism". (ANI)

