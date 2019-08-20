Hong Kong: Man stabs three people after asking their views on anti-govt protests

Hong Kong, Aug 20 (ANI): An unidentified man on Tuesday launched an unprovoked knife attack on a group of people in 'Lennon Wall' of Hong Kong after asking them about their views on the anti-government protests. At least three people including two women have suffered injuries.

According to the South China Morning Post, the suspect stabbed two women and a man, aged 26, 35 and 24 respectively.

One woman is said to be in critical condition as she suffered a head injury. The trio is undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals.

The attack took place in a tunnel between Hau Tak Estate and Chung Ming Court in Tseung Kwan O at 1.35am, confirmed the police.

The video shot during the attack shows four to five people fleeing the spot. In the video, one woman was heard yelling "Stabbing. He is carrying a knife", a man screamed out "call the police", while another man shouted, "go away, you guys".

A witness said that the suspect approached them and asked about their views on the ongoing protest and after listening he launched the attack.

"He asked us what do we think about it [the protests]," he said. "When we said our views, he said: 'I can't hold it any longer.' Then he took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed my two friends."

Hong Kong has been witnessing protests since early June. The demonstrations were triggered by the now-suspended extradition bill which would allow suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.

Even though the bill has been suspended, the protests have continued and taken on a more pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have also demanded an inquiry into police authority and alleged brutality.

Several street clashes have taken place between protesters and the police ever since the beginning of the anti-government protests. At least 748 protesters have been arrested ever since the protests broke out in Hong Kong, police said on Friday.

China has decried the protests, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism". (ANI)

