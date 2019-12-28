Hong Kong police arrest 15 demonstrators during protest at major mall

Hong Kong, Dec 28 (ANI): As many as 15 anti-government demonstrators were detained by the Hong Kong riot police during protest at a major mall located in the region's border town of Sheung Shui on Saturday.

About a 100 masked demonstrators had gathered at a mall to protest against so-called parallel traders and shoppers from mainland China, South China Morning Post reported.

Anti-government protesters and localists have long railed against the influx of parallel traders as well as shoppers from across the border, who, the protesters say, have led to crowded streets, a shortage of groceries and daily necessities and the deterioration of living standards in the region.

"I have lived in Sheung Shui all my life, and seen with my own eyes the complete transformation of the local community, which has been taken over by mainlanders," said a 20-year-old protester. (ANI)

