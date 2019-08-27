An anti-extradition bill protester carries a barricade for blocking the road during a protest in Hong Kong
An anti-extradition bill protester carries a barricade for blocking the road during a protest in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police defends Sunday's gun-firing, blame protestors for possessing weapons, assaulting officers

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:53 IST

Hong Kong, Aug 27 (ANI): The administration of Hong Kong, along with the police, on Monday defended their act of firing bullets on the protestors for the first time since the beginning of the anti-government demonstrations across the special administrative region and arrests of dozens, including a 12-year-old boy.
The administration said that those arrested were caught for offences including unlawful assembly, assaulting officers and possession of offensive weapons.
Assistant Commissioner of police operations Mak Chin Ho, The Strait Times reported that Sunday's protests marked one of the violent demonstrations ever in Hong Kong that lead to the arrest of 86 people, including the youngest aged 12 and oldest aged 52.
The police at the same time also confirmed that around 21 officers sustained injuries during the clashes yesterday night.
Police added that they fired 215 tear gas canisters, 72 rubber bullets, 44 sponge rounds and four bean bag rounds during the weekend clashes.
In a briefing, Mak addressed the uproar over Sunday night's incident when six officers fighting off protesters in Tsuen Wan pulled out their pistols with one officer firing a warning shot to the sky as their lives were threatened.
The officers involved are from the Emergency Unit of New Territories South and were deployed to contain extremely violent protesters who had vandalised shops and entertainment venues in Yi Pei Square in Tsuen Wan at about 8 pm (local time).
"Over 100 rioters armed with offensive weapons surrounded and attacked our officers," said Mak, who added that the officers' protective gear was smashed.
"They charged at our colleagues with road signs, metal poles and long sticks repeatedly and recklessly. As a result, our officers sustained multiple serious injuries."
Meanwhile, China's state-run media outlet Xinhua news agency said that the central government had the "authority" and "responsibility" to intervene and prevent riots in Hong Kong.
Sunday's pro-democracy protests had begun peacefully. Thousands braved a thunderstorm to march from Kwai Chung to Tseun Wan district, in the city's New Territories. They showed up dressed in plastic ponchos and raincoats, and huddled under a sea of umbrellas.
But the violence returned Sunday evening when a smaller group of protesters broke away from the day's main police-approved march -- now a familiar feature of the protests. They used traffic cones and street railings to build makeshift barricades in the street and threw bricks, metal poles, and petrol bombs at police.
Tear gas was initially deployed but failed to disperse the group, CNN reported.
Later, water cannons were used against a makeshift barricade, marking the first time water cannon vans had ever been used in the city. Protesters were pushed back but couldn't be dispersed. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:55 IST

Jaishankar in Hungary, meets FM Peter Szijjarto

Budapest [Hungary], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:52 IST

Macron hits back at Bolsonaro for 'disrespectful comments' about his wife

Paris [France], Aug 27 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday described his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro as "extremely disrespectful" after the South American leader appeared to mock his wife, Brigitte Macron, in a Facebook post.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:46 IST

G7 countries pledge $20m to tackle Amazon wildfires

Biarritz [France], Aug 27 (ANI): World leaders at the G7 summit in France on Monday pledged to spend a total amount of USD 22 million to fight the raging wildfires in the Amazon in South America that are threatening the world's biggest rainforest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:21 IST

Nepal: Supporters of local TV host clash with police in Chitwan

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 26 (ANI): Clash erupted with the police after supporters of a television show host started vandalising public vehicles in Chitwan district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:42 IST

Pakistan is ready for war: Foreign Minister Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Pakistan is ready for every kind of war, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday in the wake of simmering tensions in the region over India's historic move to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:37 IST

NSG membership crucial for growth of nuclear power: Modi tells...

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): India is moving towards clean energy including investment-intensive nuclear power for which membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) is crucial to building investor confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Twitter sends notice to Pak President over his post on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Micro-blogging site Twitter has sent a notice to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi over his post on the situation in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:59 IST

Brexit: India, UK agree to form team for progress in economic agenda

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom have agreed to form a small team for progress in the economic agenda in the wake of Britain's decision to exit from European Union.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:37 IST

Joke, bonhomie mark Modi-Trump meet with media

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): Joke and bonhomie marked the interaction United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with the media ahead of their talks here on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:53 IST

Repealing Article 370 is India's internal matter, Modi tells UN...

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during their meeting on Sunday that repeal of Article 370 was India's internal matter and no step has been taken by New Delhi that in any manner threatens regional peace.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:52 IST

Imran Khan nominates himself "ambassador" of Kashmir, says 'will...

"Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he has nominated himself as the "ambassador of Kashmir" and will keep fighting till the region attains "freedom".

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:40 IST

US being treated more fairly by WTO now: Trump

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that his country is being treated more fairly now by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in view of the US' recent victories in major cases.

Read More
iocl