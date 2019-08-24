Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protestors during anti-surveillance rally

Hong Kong, Aug 24 (ANI): Violent clashes broke out between police and pro-democracy demonstrators on Saturday after thousands took to the streets of Kwun Tong district in eastern Hong Kong for an anti-government march.

Protesters attempted to tear down or dismantle the lampposts, while others gathered on the streets and formed barriers, as the mark of a demonstration against the government's installation of "smart" environmental monitoring lampposts, which have sparked privacy concerns in the city. Riot police responded by firing tear gas and using pepper spray, reported CNN.

The protestors reiterated the five demands that have emerged in the pro-democracy protests which have now entered in its 12th weeks. The protests had begun against a now-suspended extradition bill, and have since broadened to include calls for democracy and police accountability.

Residents in the city fear that the "smart" environmental monitoring lampposts installed by the Hong Kong authorities could be equipped with the facial recognition technology, which then may be used by the government to follow the whereabouts of the citizens.

Several black-clad protestors were detained by the officers during the protest, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)

