Hong Kong police officer shoots 2 pro-democracy protesters

Hong Kong, Nov 11 (ANI): At least two pro-democracy protesters">protesters sustained injuries after being shot at by a traffic police officer in Hong Kong on Monday morning as the city braced for a general strike to mark the recent death of a student during a clash with the police.

Footage from the scene of the incident, which took place in Sai Wan Ho, show a traffic police officer firing a live round into the abdomen of another protester who was approaching him. Two more rounds were subsequently fired at another protester.

Washington Post quoted a police spokesperson as confirming that live rounds were fired and that two protesters">protesters were injured outside the Sai Wan Ho MTR station and taken to Eastern Hospital for treatment.

The anti-government protests in the city escalated yesterday over the death of Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Chow had suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of protests. (ANI)

