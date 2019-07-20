Representative image
Representative image

Hong Kong police seize 'largest-ever' cache of explosives, one arrested

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:06 IST

Hong Kong, July 20 (ANI): Hong Kong police seized high-powered explosives during a raid on a suspected bomb-making factory on Friday night, on the eve of planned protests across the region over the weekend.
A 27-year-old man was also arrested by the police from the "homemade laboratory" in Tsue Wan, according to CNN.
Two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of high explosives, 10 petrol bombs, corrosive liquids, weapons and metal poles have been seized by the police in Friday night's raid.
"It's the largest such seizure we have ever come across in Hong Kong," Alick Mcwhirter, the superintendent of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Bureau, said.
Flyers linked to the anti-extradition bill protests were also found on-site during the raids, CNN added.
Both pro-government and anti-extradition bill protests are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday across Hong Kong.
While the police were still testing the seized materials, they believe that triacetone triperoxide (TATP) was found at the site of the raid.
Law enforcement officials have already carried out a controlled explosion and are slated to carry out more throughout Saturday.
TATP is the same explosive which was used in the November 2015 Paris attacks, the March 2016 Brussels bombings and the 2017 May Manchester bombing, according to CNN.
Pro-democracy demonstrations have been taking place regularly across Hong Kong for the last six weeks. They were initially triggered by an extradition bill which would allow China to extradite suspects from Hong Kong to face trial in the mainland.
Even though the bill has been suspended, protests urging for government reforms amongst other things continue. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:38 IST

London police regain control of hacked Twitter account, website

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): The London Metropolitan Police have regained control of both its Twitter account and website which was hacked on Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 18:03 IST

UK warns Iran of 'robust' reaction after ship seized in Strait of Hormuz

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): The United Kingdom on Saturday threatened Iran with a "considered but robust" reaction, just a day after a UK-flagged oil tanker 'Stena Impero' was seized by the Middle Eastern nation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:07 IST

Two women lawyers who helped overturn Section 377 came out as couple

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The last year's historic verdict by the Supreme Court to decriminalise homosexuality had not just been a professional benchmark but also a personal win for two senior women lawyers who spearheaded the fight for equal rights of the LGBTQ community in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:40 IST

US lawmakers urge Trump to raise Pak's human rights abuse issue...

Washington [USA], July 20 (ANI): Ten US lawmakers have written to US President Donald Trump, urging him to raise the issue of human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh -- including enforced disappearances -- during his upcoming meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 15:00 IST

MEA in touch with Iran to secure release of Indians onboard...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India is in touch with the Government of Iran to secure the early release and repatriations of Indian nationals who were onboard the UK-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran, the MEA said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 13:31 IST

Khalilzad to visit Afghanistan to finalise US-Taliban peace deal...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan on Sunday to finalise US-Taliban peace agreement possibly by September 1 that would pave way for ending two decades of insurgency in the war-torn country, government sources said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:56 IST

US says China adopting coersive behaviour towards its southeast...

Washington DC [USA], July 20 (ANI): US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said China is threatening peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by adopting coercive behaviour towards its southeast Asian neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:11 IST

Door open to repairing US-Pak relations, if latter changes...

Washington DC [USA], July 20 (ANI): After years of discord over Afghanistan, United States President Donald Trump will push Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to pressure the Taliban to strike a peace deal, with the aim of extricating from US' longest war, a Trump administration official said on

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:00 IST

Pakistan's next double game: Marriage with China, affair with US

Washington [USA], July 20 (ANI): As Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gears up for his first high-level visit to the United States, experts believe that Islamabad is playing a double game in managing affairs between Washington and Beijing -- the two rival economies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:18 IST

Khalilzad meets India envoy to US Shringla ahead of another...

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday held talks with India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the Afghan peace process to end two decades of insurgency in the war-torn country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:16 IST

China: 10 killed in gas plant explosion

Henan [China], July 20 (ANI): Atleast 10 people were killed and five people are missing after an explosion at a gas plant here on Friday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 06:41 IST

Trump asks Sweden PM to 'resolve' rapper A$AP issue

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Following the lobbying by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to interfere and "resolve" the issue of rapper A$AP Rocky's incarceration.

Read More
iocl