Visuals from the protests in Hong Kong on July 21 (Photo/Reuters)
Visuals from the protests in Hong Kong on July 21 (Photo/Reuters)

Hong Kong: Police use tear gas at protesters, violence breaks out at Yuen Long

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:43 IST

Hong Kong, July 21 (ANI): Riot police on Sunday fired tear gas at protesters here, after lakhs of people took to the streets for the seventh consecutive week against the now-suspended extradition bill.
Organisers estimate that more than 4,00,000 people joined the rally, while the police said that about 1,38,000 people took part in the march, according to South China Morning Post.
The protesters wore black and chanted "Free Hong Kong!" as they marched through the city.
However, several defied police orders and marched beyond the designated point towards the Chinese government's liaison office. They spray-painted slogans on walls before being pushed back by the protesters.
While the protests were initially triggered by an extradition bill which would allow China to extradite citizens to face trial in the mainland, the demonstrations have now evolved into a wider call for democratic reform.
Hong Kong, a Chinese special administrative region, is currently administered under the "one country, two systems" policy.
Counter-protests also took place in Hong Kong on Sunday. Meanwhile, violence broke out in Yuen Long when passengers -- wearing black, the colour of the protesters -- on the Mass Transit Railway were attacked by a group of men dressed in white. They fled before the police reached the site of the incident. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Islam forced on Uighurs, claims China

Beijing [China], July 21 (ANI): In a white paper, China on Sunday defended its policies and claimed that Islam was forced upon Uighurs -- the ethnic community native to Xinjiang.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:19 IST

4 Democratic Congresswomen not capable of loving US, should...

Washington [USA], July 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that four Democratic Congresswomen are not capable of loving the United States and demanded an apology from them for the "horrible (hateful) things they have said."

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:58 IST

Initial results show win for PTI, independent candidates in ex-FATA polls

Peshawar [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Results of the now-concluded polls in the erstwhile FATA regions in Pakistan project a win for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and independent candidates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:37 IST

Hafiz Saeed's arrest not linked to Imran Khan's US visit: Pak official

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed's recent arrest is not linked to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States, a Pakistani official said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:10 IST

Once again, Maryam dons kurta demanding Nawaz's release

Lahore [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Wearing her heart on her sleeve quite literally, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz wore a kurta demanding the release of her father and jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 20:32 IST

Trump apprised of persecution of Mohajirs in Pak ahead of...

Washington [USA], July 21 (ANI): A US-based non-profit organisation, the South Asian Minorities Alliance Foundation, has written a letter to US President Donald Trump highlighting the abuses faced by Mohajirs in Pakistan, ahead of the leader's meeting with the South Asian country's Prime Minister Imra

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:03 IST

Imran Khan meets Pak businessmen during US visit

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Pakistani businessmen on the first day of his three-day visit to the United States on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:47 IST

Hindu priest attacked in New York, suspect arrested

New York [US], July 21 (ANI): A Hindu priest was attacked by a middle-aged man in New York City's Queens borough, a US media report said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:09 IST

Polls in N Korea to elect new deputies for local assemblies

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 21 (ANI): Hundreds of people across North Korea are voting on Sunday to choose new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, counties and cities in the country, in an election widely viewed as a formality in the totalitarian state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:15 IST

Japanese Airport finds new way to make pre-flight time fun for passengers

Nagoya [Japan], July 21 (ANI): Going down a long moving sidewalk inside Japan's Chubu Centrair International Airport, visitors can see an adjoining building with a huge picture of an aeroplane. Inside the building, there is a unique theme park called Flight of Dreams, which displays a huge Boeing 787

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:27 IST

Pak hires lobbyists Holland & Knight to advance its interests in US

Washington DC [USA], July 21 (ANI): Pakistan Embassy in Washington has hired the services of top lobbying firm Holland & Knight to help advance the country's interests in the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:16 IST

Looking forward to working with Indian govt for better ties:...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Sun Weidong, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India, has arrived here and said he looks forward to working with the Narendra Modi-led government to give further boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read More
iocl