Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Jimmy Sham (File photo)
Hong Kong: Pro-democracy leader attacked with hammers and knives

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:53 IST

Hong Kong, Oct 17 (ANI): A leading Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Jimmy Sham was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after he was attacked by a group of men wielding hammers and knives.

According to Hong Kong police, Sham, convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) which has organised some of the largest protests during Hong Kong's four-month-long civil unrest, suffered wounds to the back of his skull and forehead, reported CNN.

The police, in a press conference, said that Sham was attacked by four males "of non-Chinese descent" who were wearing masks and dressed in black.

Some of the assailants set upon Sham with hammers while others used knives in the attack, which happened at 7:40 pm (local time) in Kowloon's Mong Kok district, the police added. The attackers fled the scene in a private car.

Adding that condition of Sham is stable, the CHRF, in a statement, said that he was conscious when taken to hospital where he received "emergency treatment."

In another statement posted on social media, the CHRF strongly condemned the incident and urged police to initiate a probe to "bring the perpetrators to justice."

In less than two months, it is the second time the activist has been attacked. Sham was earlier attacked on August 29 by masked men carrying baseball bats and knives in Kowloon district. (ANI)

