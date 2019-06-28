Hong Kong protesters take to streets of Osaka on Friday
Hong Kong protesters take to streets of Osaka on Friday

Hong Kong protesters take to streets of Osaka to appeal for G20 leaders' support

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:09 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Thousands of Hong Kong protesters took to the streets in Japan's Osaka, where the G20 Summit is underway, on Friday to appeal for the support from the G20 leaders in their fight against a controversial extradition bill.
The pro-democracy protestors have been pushing to get the bill onto this year's G20 agenda, despite a top Chinese Foreign Ministry official earlier saying that Beijing would not allow the matter to be brought up in the summit, reported CNN.
It should be recalled that a series of mass protests were carried out in Hong Kong for over two weeks against an extradition bill, which many fear could be used to deport political activists and dissidents to mainland China.
The extradition bill was proposed on April 3. The opposers to the bill argue that its controversial amendments will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offences.
They further reason that the newly framed extradition plan would dissolve the rights and legal protections, which were guaranteed under the city's handover from British colonial rule to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.
Days before the G20 summit, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had indicated that Donald Trump may raise the recent mass demonstrations with Xi Jinping during their meeting. The two leaders will hold the bilateral on Saturday. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:04 IST

Russia, India, China laying foundations for indivisible security...

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): India, Russia and China are laying the foundations for indivisible security architecture in Eurasia by jointly working on efforts to combat terror threat, extremism, drug trafficking and cybercrime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:25 IST

India condemns terrorist attack in Tunisia

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): India on Friday strongly condemned twin suicide bombings that targetted security sites and claimed the life of a police officer in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:36 IST

G-20 Summit group photo: PM Modi makes small conversation with Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 28(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was seen exchanging pleasantries and making a small conversation with US President Donald Trump during the "family photo" of world leaders participating in the G-20 Summit here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Japanese electric company organises training of optical fiber in Thailand

Bangkok (Thailand), June 28 (ANI): Thailand is one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia. The country is working hard to drive digital transformation and utilize innovation to become a cutting-edge economic powerhouse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Bic Camera attracts foreign visitors for shopping

Tokyo [Japan], June 28: International tourists in Japan will be surprised by the development of the present railway infrastructure in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:03 IST

PM Modi takes up issue of terrorism with all aggression at G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took up the issue of terrorism with all aggression during 14th G-20 Summit here, while urging the international community to "stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism".

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:48 IST

Modi, Moon express desire to synergise India's Act East Policy...

Osaka [Japan], Jun 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Moon Jae-in on Friday expressed mutual desire to synergise India's 'Act East' policy with South Korea's 'New Southern' Policy when they met on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:39 IST

Tokyo hosts Roppongi Art Night

Tokyo (Japan), June 28 (ANI): "Roppongi", is one of the most popular towns in Tokyo. It is decorated with various artworks. This event is named "Roppongi Art Night".

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:56 IST

You can't miss Merkel's epic reaction during meeting with Modi

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Remember Angela Merkel's savage eye-roll to Vladimir Putin? It's time to move over it now, as the German Chancellor yet again gave an epic reaction during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:12 IST

Modi sure of China, Russia's support on global terrorism conference

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was sure of getting China and Russia's support in his proposal of organising a global conference on terrorism, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale informed after a meeting of RIC nations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:28 IST

Do not meddle in US elections: Trump jokingly warns Putin

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump playfully warned Russia President Vladimir Putin to not meddle in US elections, during talks on the margins of G-20 Summit.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:54 IST

Modi, Merkel meet on G-20 sidelines, discuss various issues

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of G-20 Summit and discussed enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, E-mobility, cybersecurity, railway modernisation and skill development.

Read More
iocl