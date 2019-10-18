Hong Kong protestors march as police ban weekend rally

Hong Kong, Oct 18 (ANI): Over 1,000 protestors took to streets and blocked roads across Hong Kong on Friday after the police banned a large pro-democracy march planned for Sunday against the government's mask ban.

More than 300 protestors took to streets in Central wearing black masks while carrying a banner which read "Citizens cover their faces, Carrie Lam covers her heart," reported South China Morning Post.

Earlier today, Hong Kong police rejected an application filed by the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) to march on Sunday. In its letter of objection, the police cited violent incidents stemming from recent protests.

"The commissioner of police thinks there is a need to maintain public safety, public order and protect other persons' rights and freedoms," the letter read.

The police also added that the proposed route passed "high-risk buildings", such as Mass Transit Railway (MTR) and police stations, which had been the targets of vandalism.

On similar grounds, the police have also refused three other applications filed by the CHRF in the recent past. However, thousands took to streets despite the bans.

Apart from raising five demands of the protest movement, CHRF also called on the government to abolish the anti-mask law it brought earlier this month.

Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 and enjoys a special administrative status, has seen a wave of demonstrations that were initially organised in protest against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law.

After the controversial extradition bill, which would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, was withdrawn, more demonstrations were organised with protesters unleashing additional demands. (ANI)

