Hong Kong protests: Police officer shot in leg with arrow during standoff

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (ANI): A Hong Kong police officer sustained an injury after being shot in the leg with an arrow during a standoff with anti-government protesters at a central university campus here on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm (local time) at the Polytechnic University located in Hung Hom district. The campus clash raged on for hours and witnessed hundreds of protesters throwing bricks and petrol bombs, in response to which the police fired tear gas and water cannons, reported CNN.

The man who was shot with an arrow is conscious and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, according to a statement by the police.

The past few days have witnessed some of the most violent scenes in Hong Kong since the beginning of the protests back in June, including the death of a 70-year old man, who had sustained a head injury during clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Hong Kong earlier this week.

Prior to that, a student protester had died after sustaining a fatal head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of a protest. His death triggered a fresh wave of protests in the city, which left over 30 people injured and led to over 287 arrests. (ANI)

