Hong Kong protests: Situation tense as police reach airport

Hong Kong [China], Aug 13 (ANI): The situation in Hong Kong seemed tense as police dressed in riot gear reached the airport here on Tuesday.

Protesters, who have been demonstrating at the airport for the second consecutive day, barricaded themselves inside the premises along with tourists, according to CNN.

Later reports suggested that the police had started retreating from the airport's premises.

All outbound flights from Hong Kong were cancelled on Tuesday as protests gripped the international airport for a second straight day. Hordes of protesters descended at the pre-security departures area, forcing all check-in services to be suspended.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority earlier in the day said that incoming flights would continue.

While scores of protesters blocked check-in aisles from Tuesday afternoon, at least a thousand collected at the arrivals section of the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world.

A mass sit-in by the protesters was witnessed on Monday, while all flights in and out of the region were cancelled after 4 pm.

Hong Kong has been in the throes of protests since early June. The demonstrations were triggered by a now-suspended bill which would allow suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.

Even though the bill has been suspended by local authorities, the protests have continued and taken on a more pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have also demanded an inquiry into police authority and alleged brutality. Several clashes have taken place between protesters and the police ever since the beginning of the agitation.

China has criticised the protests, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism." (ANI)

