Protesters at the Hong Kong airport on Aug 13 (Photo/Reuters)
Protesters at the Hong Kong airport on Aug 13 (Photo/Reuters)

Hong Kong protests: Situation tense as police reach airport

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:34 IST

Hong Kong [China], Aug 13 (ANI): The situation in Hong Kong seemed tense as police dressed in riot gear reached the airport here on Tuesday.
Protesters, who have been demonstrating at the airport for the second consecutive day, barricaded themselves inside the premises along with tourists, according to CNN.
Later reports suggested that the police had started retreating from the airport's premises.
All outbound flights from Hong Kong were cancelled on Tuesday as protests gripped the international airport for a second straight day. Hordes of protesters descended at the pre-security departures area, forcing all check-in services to be suspended.
Hong Kong's Airport Authority earlier in the day said that incoming flights would continue.
While scores of protesters blocked check-in aisles from Tuesday afternoon, at least a thousand collected at the arrivals section of the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world.
A mass sit-in by the protesters was witnessed on Monday, while all flights in and out of the region were cancelled after 4 pm.
Hong Kong has been in the throes of protests since early June. The demonstrations were triggered by a now-suspended bill which would allow suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.
Even though the bill has been suspended by local authorities, the protests have continued and taken on a more pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have also demanded an inquiry into police authority and alleged brutality. Several clashes have taken place between protesters and the police ever since the beginning of the agitation.
China has criticised the protests, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:48 IST

Police, protesters clash at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong [China], Aug 13 (ANI): Tensions ran high as police dressed in riot gear clashed with protesters at the international airport here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:09 IST

Pak PM to visit PoK tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is slated to visit Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on August 14, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:56 IST

Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan, says Islamic scholar

Washington DC [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): An Islamic scholar has stunned Pakistan by saying that Kashmir will never be a part of its territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:03 IST

Protests disrupt air travel in Hong Kong for 2nd consecutive day

Hong Kong [China], Aug 13 (ANI): All outbound flights from Hong Kong were canceled as the international airport here saw chaos play out for a second straight day after hordes of protesters descended at the pre-security departures area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:02 IST

US ban on govt contracts with Huawei, other Chinese tech...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The ban on purchases of products and services from Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese tech companies for the US federal agencies has entered into force on Tuesday, according to an entry on the US Federal Register website.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:44 IST

Hong Kong leader says city becoming dangerous amid protests

Hong Kong, Aug 13 (Sputnik/ANI): Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday said that violent actions of protesters, who paralysed the city's airport the day before, were pushing the autonomous region to a point of no return and making it a dangerous place.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:13 IST

Ex-Kyrgyz Pres Almazbek Atambayev plotted coup, says security chief

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Aug 13 (ANI): Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security on Tuesday said that former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was detained in a raid on his residence last week, had plotted a coup to overthrow the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:37 IST

The Chinese prize fighters

Hong Kong, Aug 13 (ANI): On 1 October 2019, China's authoritarian communist regime will put on yet another impressive military parade, this time to commemorate the modern nation's 70th anniversary. While most of the focus will be heavy armored vehicles, ballistic missiles and the like rolling through

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:31 IST

Parliamentary committee probing Lanka's Easter attacks seeks...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 13 (ANI): Term of the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC), which is probing the Easter Sunday attacks that killed more than 250 people across Sri Lanka, will be extended by another month, its chairman and Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:32 IST

Trump's Kashmir mediation offer not on table anymore, says Indian envoy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has made it very clear that his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue is not on the table anymore after New Delhi rejected it, India ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:23 IST

Man taken into custody after stabbing several in downtown Sydney

Canberra [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): A man was taken into custody by the police here after he went on a killing spree in downtown Sydney on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:33 IST

Hong Kong airport reopens, hundreds of flights remain cancelled

Hong Kong, Aug 13 (ANI): Hong Kong airport reopened on Tuesday, a day after a pro-democracy protest brought the air transport hub to a complete standstill. However, hundreds of flights were still listed as cancelled.

Read More
iocl