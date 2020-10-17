Hong Kong reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 5,237 in total

Hong Kong, October 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking Hong Kong's total tally to 5,237.



All of the newly-reported cases were imported, involving five males and 12 females aged between four and 50 who arrived from India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Morocco, Indonesia and France.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 125 patients are still being treated in hospitals, including 12 in critical condition. (ANI/Xinhua)

