Hong Kong reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1,196 in total

Hong Kong, June 26 (ANI): Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) said on Friday that three new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,196.

The new cases involved three male aged between seven and 26, who all had travel history during the incubation period, the CHP said, adding that epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing are underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CHP urged residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong as the COVID-19 situation remained severe and there is a continuous increase in the number of cases around the world.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 97 patients are still in hospital, including one in critical condition. (ANI)

