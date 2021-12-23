Hong Kong reports two more imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong, December 23 (ANI): Hong Kong reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The newly reported cases, one male aged 36 and one female aged 27, involved mutant strains, Xinhua reported.

A total of 77 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.



Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.84 million people or 71.9 percent of the eligible population have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while over 4.61 million or 68.6 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 322,781 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Wednesday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third-dose vaccination to cover about 1.86 million people. (ANI)

