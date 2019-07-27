Hong Kong: Riot police fires tear gas, swung batons at protestors

Hong Kong, July 27 (ANI): Refusing to back down, riot police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and swung batons at protestors as thousands gathered to protest against a previous attack on demonstration.

With this, the Hong Kong's protest has entered its eight consecutive weeks, reported CNN.

The police have accused protestors of throwing bricks and "hard objects" at the security during protests.

"Violent clashes broke out at various locations as some protestors removed fences from kerbsides and used mill barriers to block roads," a statement put out by the police at 7 pm said.

The march was technically illegal gathering as the authorities refused to grant permission to them.

While several protestors left the spot, there is still heavy crowd with people chanting slogans: "Protect Hong Kong" and "Time for revolution". Police have warned them "disperse or we may use force"

Since March, Hong Kong has been shaken by huge demonstrations against the extradition bill or the 'Fugitive Offenders Ordinance', which many fear could be used to deport political activists and dissidents to mainland China.

The bill was proposed on April 3 and its opposers argue that its controversial amendments will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offences.

Multiple protests sometimes violent continue to take place in the semi-autonomous state despite the city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam publicly apologising for proposing the controversial legislation and announcing later that the bill was "dead". (ANI)

