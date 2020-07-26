Hong Kong sees no ease in Covid-19 situation after recording 128 new cases

Hong Kong, July 26 (ANI): Hong Kong's third wave of coronavirus infections showed little signs of easing on Sunday, with the city confirming another 128 Covid-19 cases, the fifth straight day of triple-digit rises but down from Saturday's record total.

As per South China Morning Post reports, of the new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, 25 were imported, 68 linked to other infections and the authorities were still tracing the roots of the other 35.

The total tally of coronavirus infections rose to 2,633.

Health officials had expressed deep concern at the third wave of infections as Covid-19 cases continued to climb, even though the authorities recently tightened social-distancing measures.

Saturday saw a record 133 infections confirmed.

On Sunday, the government announced that ships without any cargo trade via Hong Kong would no longer be allowed to change their crew in the city, plugging what health experts had described as a loophole.

Before this latest decision, authorities had allowed unrestricted sea crew change in Hong Kong waters, including for ships without cargo operations in the city.

Official figures showed about 10,000 seafarers had been exempted from quarantine so far, even though arriving and departing crew were restricted to their ships and accommodation, and the airport. (ANI)

