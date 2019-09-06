Hong Kong students continue boycott pressing for more demands

Hong Kong, Sept 6 (ANI): Thousands of students and alumni continued to boycott schools across Hong Kong on Friday and formed a human chain to register their protest. The students are upset with the government for not fulfilling their other demands after withdrawing the Extradition Bill.

Pro-democratic protestors formed human chains outside schools in Kowloon Tong, Tai Po and on Hong Kong Island, South China Morning Post reported.

The demonstrators reiterated their demand for electoral reforms, an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, and riot characterisation of the June 12 protests and the unconditional release of all the protestors.

"Even though Lam announced she would withdraw the bill, the decision should have come three months earlier. I hope she will respond to more of our demands," said a graduate of La Salle College.

This comes two days after the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, reluctantly yielded to one of the four demands of formally withdrawing the Extradition Bill, yet refused to accept the other four.

A day after withdrawing the Bill, Carrie said in press brief that her decision to withdraw the Bill, which triggered three months of mass protests, was guided by her will to bring an end to the political crisis in the Chinese territory, Al Jazeera reported.

The massive protests against the controversial bill have brought the city to the standstill and the public agitation for democratic reforms has crippled the financial capital of Asia. (ANI)

