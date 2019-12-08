Hong Kong: Tens of thousands turn up for march on eve of half-year protest anniversary

Hong Kong, Dec 8 (ANI): Tens of Thousands of demonstrators marched in the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in a display of support for the pro-democracy movement on the eve of its half-year anniversary.

The march was organised by the Civil Human Rights Front after it was granted approval by the police. The group had organised two of the largest peaceful protests early in the moment back in July.

Hours before the march, Police said they had arrested 11 people and seized a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, as well as other weapons they feared, could be used during the afternoon demonstration between Causeway Bay and Central, reported South China Morning Post.

The march is believed to be the biggest since the pro-democracy parties registered a thumping victory in the recently-concluded district council elections.

The movement had also got a big boost recently following bipartisan support in the US, with President Donald Trump signing a bill into law aimed at expressing support to the pro-democratic demonstrators. (ANI)

