Hong Kong: Thousands of protestors gather to mark 5th anniversary of Umbrella Revolution

Hong Kong, Sept 28 (ANI): Thousands of protestors on Saturday gathered here to mark the fifth anniversary of Umbrella Revolution.

Washington Post reported that protesters gathered in the tens of thousands to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2014 revolution, which awakened them to the city's distinct identity to oppose their masters in Beijing and laid the groundwork for a political crisis now in its 17th week.

A banner put up at the protest read "We are back". South China Morning Post reported that Police took the banner down within an hour.

The protestors armed with stacks of posters, stickers, fliers and cans of glue and spray paint rebuilt the "Lennon Walls" of anti-government graffiti which was assembled from Victoria Park to Tamar Park.

Police used water cannons to blast a blue-tinted dye to quickly clear the protestors.

When the 2014 movement came to an end, protestors then had put up banners which read "We will be Back." The movement was triggered by a proposal from Beijing that would grant Hong Kong only limited democracy, rather than being allowed to choose the city's leader.

The protestors also took over the same road that they occupied in 2014.

Hong Kong has been already rocked by months-long protest over the controversial extradition bill that now stands withdrawn.

The protests are significant as it comes days ahead of October 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China.

Washington Post in its report said protesters now have a more urgent message- mass action on October 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The protestors believe that Chinese Communist regime under the leadership of Xi Jinping, who is said to be the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, will erase the autonomy and political freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong.

"From one generation to another, to another, Hong Kongers will go on to fight for the same goal, which is genuine democracy in Hong Kong," Benny Tai, an academic who was jailed over his role in the 2014 movement was quoted as saying.

The protests were organised by the Civil Human Rights Front. This is the same group that planned the first march against the controversial extradition bill.

Meanwhile, Joshua Wong, one of the leaders of 2014 protest has announced his decision to contest the next month's local elections for the position of district Councilor. (ANI)

