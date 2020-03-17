Hong Kong to quarantine everyone entering city from Thursday amid coronavirus concerns

Hong Kong, Mar 17 (ANI): Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the semiautonomous region from a foreign country beginning Thursday as part of the measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

The new restrictions would not all apply to arrivals from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan, Carrie Lam added, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The region has reported 57 new infections in the past two weeks, 50 of whom involve people who entered the city from a foreign country.

Globally, the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 167,500 people and killed 6600 others. (ANI)

