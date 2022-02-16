Hong Kong's hospitals run over-capacity as city struggles to contain COVID-19 outbreak

Hong Kong, February 16 (ANI): Hong Kong is currently struggling to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the territory that has witnessed a surge in infections, according to a media report.

Hong Kong is struggling to contain an outbreak of the more contagious, but less lethal, COVID-19 omicron variant, with hospitals running over-capacity, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

On Wednesday, the territory reported 4,285 new COVID-19 cases, its highest ever daily tally since the pandemic began more than two years ago.



The city has reported 26,670 infections and 224 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic over two years ago, said Hong Kong Free Press.

Overwhelmed, understaffed and ill-equipped, Hong Kong hospitals are currently struggling to deal with the city's fifth wave of COVID-19.

In a press briefing, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection, said the new cases comprised 21 imported infections and 4,264 local ones, according to China Daily.

The city's officials have said that Hong Kong is stepping up its efforts to bolster its COVID-19 testing capacity with support from Chinese mainland authorities, as the city races to rein in the marauding fifth wave of the virus outbreak. (ANI)

