Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thimphu on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thimphu on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Honour for India to be part of Bhutan's development: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:50 IST

Thimphu [Bhuan], Aug 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it is an honour for India to be part of the development process of Bhutan and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to be "a unique model of bilateral ties" in the world.
In a joint press statement along with his Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering, Modi announced a slew of measures to boost ties between the two countries including an increase in the supply of LPG to the Himalayan nation.
He said India will continue to extend cooperation to Bhutan in its five-year plans according to the needs of the Himalayan nation.
"Who will not want a friend and a neighbour like Bhutan? It is an honour for us that India is a part of the development of Bhutan," he said.
Modi said that the joint spiritual legacy and strong people-to-people ties were the key strength of mutual ties.
"The way our relationship has a proud history, the future is equally bright. I have full faith that the relationship between the two countries will continue to be a unique model in the world," he said.
Referring to the launch of RuPay card in Bhutan, he said it will help boost digital payment and boost ties in trade and tourism.
"Under the SAARC currency swap framework, our attitude is positive to increase Bhutan's share. To fulfill the need of foreign exchange, an additional US dollar 100 million will be available to Bhutan under stand-by swap arrangement," he said.
Modi had also visited Bhutan at the beginning of his new term reflecting the high importance that India attaches to its relations with the Himalayan nation who has been a "trusted friend".
"Bhutan has a special place in the hearts of 130 crore Indians. I am very happy that I have come to Bhutan soon after the beginning of my second term," he said.
He said that the cooperation between Royal Bhutan University and IITs and some other educational institutions was in tune with the demands in the field of education and technology.
"I am looking forward to meeting bright students of Royal Bhutan University tomorrow," he said.
He said India has decided to increase the supply of LPG from 700 to 1000 metric tonne per month to fulfill the growing need of common people of Bhutan. "It will help clean fuel reach villages," he said.
The Prime Minister said India is committed to accelerating development in Bhutan using space technology.
"We inaugurated the earth station of South Asia Satellite. This will increase coverage of communication, public broadcasting and disaster management in Bhutan," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:16 IST

Imran Khan postpones Lahore visit due to escalated tensions along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his planned visit to Lahore due to escalated tensions on the Line of Control (LoC), state media has reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:07 IST

RuPay launched in Bhutan, 9 MoUs exchanged between New Delhi, Thimphu

Semthoka [Bhutan], Aug 17 (ANI): Nine MoUs and one power purchase agreement were exchanged between India and Bhutan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering at the Semtokha Dzong here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 17:54 IST

PM Modi launches RuPay card in Bhutan

Thimphu (Bhutan), Aug 17 (ANI): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched RuPay Card in Bhutan. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, launched the RuPay Card by making a purchase at Simtokha Dzong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:38 IST

Rajnath Singh's remark on 'no first use' policy irresponsible...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday said the "substance and timing" of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the possible change in India's 'no first use' policy of nuclear weapons is "highly unfortunate" and "reflective of India's irresponsible and belligerent b

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:00 IST

PM Modi receives guard of honour at Tashichhoedzong Palace

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a guard of honour at the Tashichhoedzong Palace.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:32 IST

Hong Kong: Hundreds take part in teachers' rally braving downpour

Hong Kong, Aug 17 (ANI): Hundreds of Hong Kong teachers and supporters on Saturday braved heavy downpour as they took to the streets to begin yet another weekend of anti-government protests in the former British colony.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:51 IST

Imran Khan 'welcomes' UNSC meeting on Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday "welcomed" the yesterday's UN Security Council meeting on the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:33 IST

8 killed in Ukraine hotel fire

Odessa [Ukraine], Aug 17 (ANI): Eight people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a hotel here early on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:52 IST

Infighting intensifies among pro and anti-Pakistan Taliban factions

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 17 (ANI): The pro and anti-Pakistan Taliban factions have declared an all-out war on each other as evidenced by the blast at the Kuchlak Madrassa near Quetta which appears to be executed by the anti-Pakistan Taliban groups.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:49 IST

Either proxy war or war can resolve Kashmir issue, says Pak diplomat

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): A Pakistani diplomat has claimed that the Kashmir issue can be resolved through a "proxy war or a war" and not "diplomacy" even as Islamabad continues its rant over the matter ever since India recently removed the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:47 IST

VP Naidu departs for 5-day visit to Baltic nations

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday emplaned for a five-day visit to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with an aim to strengthen bilateral ties with the three Baltic nations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 13:24 IST

Jeffrey Epstein autopsy reports show he committed suicide

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Jailed multi-millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City earlier this month, hanged himself, said NYC Chief Medical Examiner Dr Barbara Sampson.

Read More
iocl