Hope abrogation of Art 370 would lead to betterment of J-K people: Hamid Karzai

Kabul [Afghnistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on Thursday welcomed the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370, and expressed hope that the move would lead to the betterment and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Karzai further called on Pakistan to stop using extremist violence as an instrument of policy in the region.

"Comments in Pakistan linking peace in Afghanistan to their objectives in Kashmir are indicative of Pakistan viewing Afghanistan as strategic depth. I call on Pakistan govt to stop using extremist violence as an instrument of policy in the region. We hope the new measures by govt ..of India will lead to the betterment and prosperity of people in Jammu and Kashmir as the citizens of India," Karzai said in a series of tweets.





The Indian Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and a resolution to repeal Article 370 along with Article 35 (A) of the Constitution.

Rattled by India's decisions, Pakistan said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps. (ANI)