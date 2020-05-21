Hope Nepalese leadership creates positive environment for talks: MEA on border issue

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Reiterating that Nepal has taken 'unilateral decision' by releasing a map by incorporating some of India's territory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday expressed hope that Nepalese leadership creates a positive environment for talks on a matter related to the border.

"Revised map (by Nepal) is a unilateral decision. All matters related to border issues with Nepal will be dealt with through talks. We hope Nepalese leadership creates a positive environment for talks," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

Nepal unveiled its revised political and administrative map on Wednesday showing India's territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani as its own.

In a swift reply, Srivastava urged Kathmandu to refrain from such an "unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The three territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani are unresolved between India and Nepal.

India and Nepal share a 1,800km (1,118-mile) open border. Nepal has said it has "consistently maintained" that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), "all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal."

The Lipulekh Pass is claimed by Nepal based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli it entered with the British colonial rulers to define its western border with India.

Kathmandu also claims the highly strategic areas of Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, although Indian troops have been deployed there since New Delhi fought a war with China in 1962.

Nepal's move to release new map came after a new road was inaugurated on May 8 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with the Kailash Mansarovar route in China. Nepal has protested against it and is also considering putting up a security post in the area. (ANI)