Hope to witness positive development in relations: Chinese envoy thanks PM Modi for National Day greetings

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending congratulatory message to the Chinese people on their National Day, Beijing's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Tuesday expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would witness positive development under the strategic guidance of their leaders.

"Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi for sending congratulatory message to the #Chinese people on our National Day. I wish #China-#India relations will witness more positive development under the strategic guidance of our two leaders," Weidong wrote on Twitter.



China celebrated its 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on Tuesday with a massive military parade in Beijing. Modi greeted the Chinese people on his account on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, saying that New Delhi cherishes its friendship with Beijing.

"We look forward to further developing political, trade as well as people-to-people ties for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries," a statement by the Indian embassy in China read. (ANI)

