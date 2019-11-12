Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar
Hopes Riyadh Agreement will lead to settlement of conflict in Yemen: India

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): India on Monday welcomed an agreement between Yemen government and the separatists to end the power struggle and hoped the deal will lead to an early settlement of conflict resulting in peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the war-torn country.
New Delhi also promised to continue humanitarian assistance to Yemen.
"India welcomes the signing of Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni Government and the South Transitional Council on November 5 in Riyadh. India hopes that it will lead to an early settlement of conflict resulting in peace, progress and prosperity of people of Yemen. India continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Yemen," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Monday.
Yemen's internationally recognised government last week signed a Saudi-brokered power-sharing deal with the southern separatists aiming to quell a new front to end the country's civil war.
"This agreement will open a new period of stability in Yemen. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with you," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the signing ceremony in Riyadh last Tuesday.
The warring factions in recent weeks held indirect talks mediated by Saudi Arabia in the kingdom's western city of Jeddah, which culminated in the deal signed in Riyadh.
Both Yemen's President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and STC leader Aidarous al-Zoubeidi attended the ceremony.
The United Arab Emirates, which backed the southern separatists, has been a key member of the anti-Houthi coalition. Its support for the separatists had threatened to further complicate the dangerous situation throughout the war-ravaged country.
The Houthis seized the Yemeni capital in 2014, followed by Saudi-led coalition airstrikes against the rebels. The strikes have obliterated entire civilian neighbourhoods, killing thousands and aggravating what was already a humanitarian crisis in one of the world's poorest nations. (ANI)

