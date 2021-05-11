Hospital staff in Pak's Bannu threatens mass resignation over political interference by Imran Khan's PTI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], May 11 (ANI): Medical consultants, young doctors and other allied staff of Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital in Pakistan's Bannu have threatened to observe a complete strike and tender en masse resignations against 'political interference' by Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, following the resignation of three hospital managers.

The News International reported leaders of doctors and allied staff telling a meeting of All Health Employees Coordination Council: "We will have no other option but to take an appropriate step if the Board of Governors (BOG) of Medical Teaching Institution do not ban the entry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers into the hospitals within two days."

The doctors present there claimed that three hospital managers had already resigned in the prevailing emergency situation due to political interference by the PTI workers, particularly one Shabniaz.



The protesting doctors, paramedics and other staff presented a charter of demands to the BOG chairperson and urged the authorities to ban the entry of PTI workers into the hospitals and stop political interference in official work or else they would tender collective resignations and launch a protest movement.

Dr Naveed Khattak, Dr Mohib Naseer and Dr Arsalan, who were hospital managers in Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital, Bannu, tendered their resignations to the hospital director, The News International reported.

The managers said that Imran Khan's PTI leaders were meddling in the affairs of the hospital due to which they cannot continue their duties.

They demanded the relevant quarters for the provision of oxygen, ensuring attendance of ghost employees, and other missing facilities but nothing could be done due to massive political interference, according to the managers.

The three managers also accused PTI leaders of misbehaving with the staff members and even attending Board of Governors meetings. (ANI)

