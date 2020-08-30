Hotel collapse in China's Shanxi province kills 17, injures 21

Shanxi [China], Aug 30 (ANI): As many as 17 people died on Saturday and 21 others injured after hotel in northern Chinese province of Shanxi collapsed.

The incident took place in the in the city of Linfen.

Local authorities have sent over 100 medical workers with 15 ambulances to carry out the rescue operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

"45 people have been brought out, of which 17 were dead, seven seriously injured and 21 slightly injured," Xinhua said.

So far, the cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.

Chinese media initially said that five people died after a hotel came down in Linfen on Saturday morning.

Currently, over 20 large machinery, sniffer dogs and 840 rescuers are trying to search for people trapped in the debris.

A search and rescue operation is still underway. (ANI)

