'Howdy, Modi!' Trump to join PM in Houston next week

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States, President Donald Trump will share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston next week during the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event.

This will mark the first time that the two leaders would meet outside of either capital Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered. Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the mega diaspora event at the NRG Stadium in Houston which is being hosted by the Texas India Forum.

The event was confirmed by the White House yesterday, in a statement that read, "On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald J Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India."

The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

The organising committee of "Howdy, Modi!", Texas India Forum has welcomed the development and said that the event brings together the President of the world's most influential democracy, Trump, and the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy, Modi.

"The Texas India Forum is excited to welcome President Donald J. Trump to address over 50,000 Americans as we host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in Houston on September 22 at NRG Stadium. This unique event brings together the President of the world's most influential democracy, the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy, and a bipartisan delegation of Governors, Members of Congress, Mayors, and other public officials," said the committee in a statement.

The event is a reflection of the deep and special relationship between India and the US, one that has often been described as the 'defining partnership' of the 21 century.

Terming the development "historic" and "unprecedented", Indian Ambassador to US Harshvardhan Shringla said that it represents "personal chemistry and friendship" between the two leaders.

"The two leaders addressing the 'Howdy, Modi!' event is historic and unprecedented. It reflects not only the closeness and comfort levels in the relationship but also the personal chemistry and friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump," Shringla told ANI.

Modi's chemistry with both Trump and former President Barack Obama reflect that the Indian Prime Minister has been able to transcend the political divide in the US. Moreover, the fact that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat, will also address the gathering, further reflecting the strong bipartisan support for the relationship between the two countries. (ANI)