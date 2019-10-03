Representative image
Representative image

HRW urges Nepal Government to release 2015 Terai Violence Report

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:19 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 03 (ANI): The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Nepal government to release the report of the Lal Commission, which investigated deadly violence of the 2015 Terai Movement.
The Lal Commission was formed under former Supreme Court judge Girish Chandra Lal to investigate into reports of violent clashes between police and protestors during Terai Movement of 2015.
"Selective leaks in the media are causing confusion about the findings. The government should instead release the full report and explain how it will respond to the recommendations," Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director of HRW said on Wednesday.
"Victims and their families placed their faith in government commitments to an independent investigation, and there can be no possible justification for keeping the findings under wraps," Ganguly further added.
The HRW raised its concerns over the release of the report after media reported that it contains crucial information to provide justice to victims and could help prevent similar violence in the future.
In leaked reports to the media, the commission has stated that the police "did not fulfil their important duty" to protect members of the indigenous Tharu community from mob attacks.
The commission also has concluded that the use of lethal force against protesters in the eastern Terai region could not have occurred "without the direction and orders from the local administration." The commission said that the killing of bystanders and protesters involved excessive use of police force.
The report that was presented to the government in December 2017 had said that it included cases of 66 people killed during the violence, including 10 policemen.
The then government under Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had received the report from the Commission. It has not been released since then as Deuba had to vacant post for KP Sharma Oli as he was set to succeed over the post after being elected with a two-thirds majority.
"The commission, composed of highly respected senior officials, struggled to produce independent findings despite a lack of cooperation from state authorities, and Nepal needs to show that it takes the findings of human rights violations seriously," Ganguly said. "The Nepal police's international partners should also review the findings and satisfy themselves that basic human rights commitments are being upheld."
The disgruntled Madhesh based parties who led the protest in 2015 has been demanding for the release of report numerous times in the parliament and even halting the procession.
The Lal Commission was up in September 2016, and its six-month tenure was extended twice.
In addition to Lal, the other members of the commission were Deputy Attorney General Surya Koirala, advocate Sujan Lopchan, former Assistant Inspector General of Police Navaraj Dhakal, and Home Ministry Joint Secretary Narayan Prasad Sharma Duwadi.
They investigated 3,264 complaints registered with the commission. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:23 IST

Afghanistan: 3 policemen wounded in fight at police headquaters

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 03 (Sputnik/ANI): At least three policemen have been injured in a fight that took place in the police headquarters of the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, Sputnik reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:08 IST

11 people killed in anti-government protests of Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 03 (ANI): At least 11 people, including a policeman, were killed in anti-government protests of Southen Iraqi cities on Thursday, reported Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:36 IST

Taliban delegation meets Pak FM, discusses Afghan peace process

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 03 (ANI): A high-level Taliban delegation on Thursday morning met Pakistan Foreign Ministry Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the Afghan peace process and other issues of mutual interest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:21 IST

NSA visits UAE, meets Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 03 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Crown Prince of Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and offered condolences over the demise of his uncle, Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:57 IST

China exhibits Cold War mentality with huge military parade

Hong Kong, Oct 3 (ANI): China regularly likes to point the finger at the US for harbouring a "Cold War mentality", but nothing speaks of militaristic ambitions and martial glory as a large military parade. And no military spectacle comes close to the size of the event held in Tiananmen Square on Octob

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:49 IST

Bernie Sanders undergoes heart procedure, cancels campaign events

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has cancelled events "until further notice" after undergoing a heart surgery.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:23 IST

Madagascar to issue postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 3 (ANI): Madagascar is set to issue a postal stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of India's founding father.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:28 IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India on 4-day visit

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With an aim to further intensify bilateral relations between the two countries, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday arrived in the national capital on a four-day visit to India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:21 IST

Satyagraha, a debt we owe to India: Nancy Pelosi

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi was the spiritual leader of America's non-violence movement - that is how the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, described the leader of India's independence struggle, who influenced American social activist Martin Luther King

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:42 IST

India blocks event of PoK 'president' in French Parliament

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): India has blocked Masood Khan, the president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from attending an event in the Lower House of the French Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:39 IST

Indian High Commissioner to UK inaugurates exhibition dedicated...

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition here dedicated to the country's founding father Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 07:04 IST

WW II-era plane crashes in Connecticut; 7 dead

Washington DC [US], Oct 3 (ANI): At least seven people were killed after a world War II-era vintage bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Wednesday, authorities said.

Read More
iocl