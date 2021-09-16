Hudson report clearly shows how Pakistan promoting terror activities against India: MEA

New Delhi [India] September 16 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Hudson Institute report clearly shows how Pakistan is again continuing to make its efforts and trying to promote activities against India.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during the weekly media briefing, also said that the report points out the terrorism activities that are undertaken on American soil and said that the US authorities should understand the risk these terror activities pose upon countries.

"We saw the report today and it's interesting in terms of analysis it makes on how Pakistan yet again continuing to make its efforts and trying to promote activities against India," Bagchi said

Bagchi's remarks came a day after a top American think tank issued a report titled 'Pakistan's Destabilization Playbook: Khalistani Activism Within the US'.



"This report points out activities that are undertaken on the American soil, do hope authorities in the US see that and understand the risk that these activities pose to all people and all countries that share vision against terrorism and violence," Bagchi added.

The Hudson report points out the recent increase in "Khalistan-related anti-India activism within the US" and that the likelihood of Khalistan groups receiving funding, support, and military training from Pakistan.

The report also calls for action by the US government in respect to Khalistan groups and says that all groups responsible for terrorist attacks in India should be included in its list of designated global terrorist groups.

The report also noted that New Delhi has made an appeal for action against such groups

"Unfortunately, the United States government has shown no interest in violence committed by Khalistan activists, even though the Khalistan campaign's most ardent supporters are located in western countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. Despite urgent Indian requests to these countries to curb Khalistan separatist groups within their borders, their governments have remained unresponsive to India's appeals," the report said. (ANI)

